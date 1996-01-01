Physics
What is the distance, d, between the incoming and outgoing rays?
A light ray passes from air to glass, with an index of refraction of 1.5. If the light if blue, with a wavelength of 450 nm, what is the wavelength of the light ray after it passes into the glass?
Most pools have an underwater light for swimming at night. If the underwater light is 1 m below the surface, for what area of the surface of the water are you able to see the light? Note that the refractive index of water is 1.33.
Will an image be formed for an object placed inside the focus of a convex mirror? If so, where will it be formed?
Find the location of the virtual image produced by a convex mirror when the object is placed a distance less than the focal length form the surface of the mirror.
You want to hang a plane mirror on your wall. If you want your entire body to fit into the mirror, what’s the maximum height off the ground that the mirror must be? What is the smallest mirror you can buy? Consider yourself to be 1.55 m tall.
A 4 cm tall object is placed in 15 cm front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 5 cm. Where is the image produced? Is this image real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What is the height of the image?
You want to produce a mirror that can produce an upright image that would be twice as tall as the object when placed 5 cm in front of it. What shape should this mirror be? What radius of curvature should the mirror have?
An object is embedded in glass as shown in the following figure. If the glass has a concave face, and is embedded in water, where will the image be located? Will the image be real or virtual?
If an object is placed within the focus of a converging lens (it’s at a distance of less than the focal length), will a real image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
If an object is placed within the focus of a diverging lens (it’s at a distance of less than the focal length), where will the image form? If so, does it form at a distance less than or greater than the focal length?
A biconvex lens has a focal length of 12 cm. If an object is placed 5 cm from the lens, where is the image formed? Is it real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What’s the height of the image if the object is 2 cm tall?
