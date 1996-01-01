Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A satellite captures images of a tsunami, and properties of the tsunami can be found from these images, providing important information to people who need to evacuate coastal areas. If satellite images of a tsunami show the distance from one peak to another is 500 km, and the period is 1 hour, how much time do people have to evacuate if the tsunami is found to be 100 km off shore?
A police siren emits a sound somewhere around 700 Hz. If you are waiting at a red light, and a police car approaches you from behind and passes you, moving at a constant 30 m/s, what is the frequency you hear from the siren as it approaches you from behind? What about once it’s passed you? Assume the air temperature to be 20°C.
A string emits an unknown sound. You strike a tuning fork which emits a sound at EXACTLY 300 Hz, and you hear a beat frequency of 20 Hz. You then tighten the string, increasing the tension in string. After you pluck the string and strike the tuning fork, you hear a new beat frequency of 30 Hz. What is the unknown frequency of the string, originally?