Reaction Orders

All right. So now that we've covered zero order reactions in this video, we're going to talk about first order reactions. And so first order reactions are just reactions where the rates of the reaction are directly proportional to Onley one substrate concentration. And this includes uni molecular reactions or reactions that only have one molecule uni meaning one. And so these thes reactions involve Onley a single substrate, for example, Converting substrate a into product be now the first order rate. Constant units are specifically inverse seconds. But again, I don't want you guys to focus on the units of the rate constant just yet because later in our course, we're gonna have ah specific video dedicated to helping you guys understand rate constant units. So if this is confusing to you guys right now, that's okay, because again, later we'll talk more about it to clear it up so down below. In our example, what we have is an example of first order kinetics, and so notice that we're looking at a uni molecular reaction that involves only one molecule, and we're converting substrate a into product B. And we're told that this is a first order reaction And so when we, uh, consider the rate law, which is another way to express the reaction rate or the reaction velocity, we know that it's gonna be equal to the rate constant k times the concentration of the Onley Substrate year, which is substrate A. And of course, because we're told this is a first order reaction, we know that the reaction order must be one for this substrate. And so, if we take a look at this graph over here, where we have the reaction rate on the Y axis and the substrate concentration on the X axis, notice that instead of getting a horizontal line like what we saw for zero order reactions instead, this time what we're seeing is a diagonal line that's going up like this. And that's because the rate of the reaction is directly proportional to the substrate concentration. So we can say here that the rate of the reaction here is directly proportional to the substrate concentration. This is a symbol that means directly proportional. And all that means is that as the substrate concentration, uh, increases, so does the reaction rate. And so if we take a look at this other graph over here of a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction where we have the initial reaction rate on the Y axis and the substrate concentration on the X axis notice again from our last lesson video. We already know that if we increase the concentration toe a point where it's saturating the, uh, enzyme, then the enzyme will be displaying zero order kinetics where the rate of the reaction does not respond depend on the substrate concentration on. We already know this again from our last lesson video. And so here in this video we can see that early on where we have ah, lower substrate concentration and the reaction notice that the reaction the enzyme catalyzed reaction is displaying first order kinetics, where the rate of the reaction actually is directly proportional and depends on the substrate concentration. So you can kind of see that it's going up in this diagonally in this fashion, similar to how we can see. It's going diagonally over here in this fashion. And so we'll be able to apply these concepts here on first order reactions as we move along through our course. But for now, this concludes our lesson here on first order reactions, and I'll see you guys in our next video

