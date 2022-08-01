Reaction Orders

So now that we've refreshed our memories on first order reactions in our last lesson video in this video, we're going to focus on second order reactions. And so second order reactions, our reactions where the rates of those reactions are directly proportional to two substrate concentrations instead of just one substrate concentration like we saw with first order reactions. And so what's also important to note is that second order reaction rates could also be proportional to the square of Onley one substrate concentration. And so, essentially, what we're saying is that really there's two common ways to express the rate law. For a second order reaction, It could be expressed as being directly proportional to two substrate concentrations, or the rate law could be expressed as directly proportional to the square of only one substrate concentration. And we'll be able to see how that works better down below when we talk about the two common rate laws for a second order reaction. Now, what's important to note before we actually get to our example is that second order reactions include by molecular reactions that include two substrates, and so the by here means to, and molecules means molecular means molecules. And so second order reactions include these by molecular reactions. For example, this reaction right here where we have substrate a interacting with substrate B to form products, See. And so the second order rate constant units for K are actually in units of inverse similarity in inverse seconds. But again, we're going to focus on the rate constant units later in our course in a different video. So if you're a bit confused about this, hang on tight because again, we'll talk more about the units of the rate constant later on in our course and so down below, we're showing you guys an example of second order kinetics. So we're looking at this by molecular reaction here, where we have substrate a interacting with substrate, be toe form products, See? And so with when it comes to second order reaction rates again, as we mentioned up above, there are really two different ways to common ways to express the rate laws for a second order reaction and so recall that the rate law is just an alternative way to express the reaction rate or the reaction velocity V for reaction. And so the rate law says that the reaction Velocity V is going to be equal to the rate constant k times, the concentration of the substrates or the reactant. And we have to reactant or substrates a and B. So it's gonna be multiplied by those substrate concentrations and raised to the reaction order. And so when it's a second order reaction, that is a simple reaction. Then we can assume that the coefficients are going to be the reaction order, So that would be assuming that the coefficients of one would be the reaction order. And so this would mean that the total of these reaction orders individual reaction orders is one plus one, which is equal to two, meaning that the overall reaction is second order reaction. And so this is one way. As we set up above that, the rate of AH second order reaction can be expressed as directly proportional to two substrate concentrations, uh, directly proportional to substrate A and directly proportional to substrate. Be now, as we also mentioned up above. The second order reaction rate can also be expressed in a different way, where it's proportional to the square of only one substrate concentration so down below notice that we have the second common rate law for a second order reaction. And so this rate law would say that the reaction rate V is equal to the rate constant k times the concentration of the substrates. But notice that the coefficients do not necessarily match the, um, reaction orders that we have here. And so that would be indicating that this here is, uh, indicating that this reaction would not be a simple reaction on dso. Essentially here notice that it's on Lee uh, the concentration of a the square of the concentration of only one substrate concentration A that affects the reaction rate and the concentration of B is zero order with respect to the reaction rate. And so that means that altering the concentration of B would not affect the rate of the reaction. So these are the two possibilities for the rate laws when it comes to second order reactions, and so notice over here. What we have is our graph that we've seen before in our previous lesson videos. But this is specifically for second order reactions, and so notice that instead of getting a horizontal line like we got for zero order reactions And instead of getting a straight line with a positive slope like we got for first order reactions and a second order reaction, what we get is this exponential curve here when we plot the reaction rate V on the Y axis and the substrate concentration on the X axis. And so notice that over here on the right, what we're showing you guys is an example of a second order reactions, uh, that occurs within our cells. And so this reaction here is actually actually showing the breakdown of glycogen. And so glycogen recall is just a carbohydrate that's made up of a bunch of individual glucose molecules linked together. And so this little end here on the glycogen represents the number of glucose molecules that are in a particular glycogen molecule. And so, uh, up above, what we have is, um, or visual way to see the structures of the reaction and down below. What we have is a different format for the same exact reaction. And so notice that here what we have is a glycogen molecule, uh, that's interacting with a inorganic phosphate molecule. And so when the glycogen interacts with the inorganic phosphate it produces this glucose one phosphate molecule right here. And it also produces this glycogen molecule that we see here that has one less glucose. And so essentially, what's happening in this reaction is that this inorganic phosphate is being added to this molecule here and in the process. The bonds here are being cleaved to separate this green structure from the blue structure here. And so now we can see that the green structure is separated from the blue structure, a zoo we see on the right. And so if we were to write the rate law for this reaction, we know that the rate law is just another way to express the reaction rate or the reaction velocity, which is just express with a V. And the rate law always says that the reaction velocity is equal to the rate constant k times the concentration of the substrates. So we have to substrates. Here we have glycogen and we have inorganic phosphate. And so notice that the inorganic phosphate is already in here. So we just need to include the glycogen here so we can write in glycogen. And of course, it's going to be with a superscript here of n subscript here of n and so essentially, what we need to recall is that these concentrations are going to be raised to their reaction orders. And so we're always going to assume with the reactions that we're going to cover, moving forward in this course that these were going to be simple reactions. And so the coefficients are going to be the reaction orders. And so the coefficients of both of these is just ah one. And so that means that they're both going to be raised to the power of one. And so when we add up these individual reaction orders one plus one, that shows us that this is a second order reaction. And so this here concludes our lesson on second order reactions, and we'll be able to get more practice utilizing these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next lesson. Video

Hide transcripts