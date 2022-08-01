All right, So now that we know a little bit about reaction orders in this video, we're going to talk about reactions that have an overall reaction order of zero or zero order reactions. And so zero order reactions are reactions where the substrate concentration has zero effect on the reaction rate or the reaction velocity. And so if the substrate concentration has zero effect on the reaction rate, that means that even when we change the substrate concentration, the reaction rate will not change. And so enzyme catalyzed reactions will actually exhibit zero order kinetics when an enzyme is completely saturated with substrate and we'll be able to see an example of that down below in our image. Now, the zero order rate constant units, our, uh, specifically molar ity times inverse seconds, which is express right here. But I really don't want you guys to focus on the units of the rate constant just yet, because later in our course and a different video, we're gonna focus specifically on all of the rate constant units. And so if these units are a bit confusing to you right now, that's okay, because again, we're gonna talk about the units later in a different video now down below. In our image notice here we have a specific reaction where we have reacting a being converted into product B, and we're told that this is a zero order reaction, which means that the overall reaction order is zero. And so if we take a look at the rate law for this reaction, we know that the rate law is just another way to express the reaction rate or the reaction velocity. And it's equal to the rate constant k times the concentration of the reactant or the substrate on. We only have one substrate here it's substrate s O. It's the rate constant k times the concentration of substrate. And then it's gonna be raised to the reaction order. And because we're told that this is a zero order reaction, we know that the reaction order must be zero. And so any number raised to the power of zero is going to be one. Try it in your calculators, take any number and raise it to the power of zero. You'll get an answer of one. And so essentially, what we have here is one times K and one times K is going to be K. And so essentially what we're saying is that 40 order reactions, the reaction rate or the reaction velocity will be equal to the rate constant K. And so, if we take a look at this graph that we have over here, notice that we have the reaction rate on the Y axis and the substrate concentration on the X axis, and this is specifically a zero order reaction. So that means that the substrate concentration has zero effect on the reaction rate. So even when we change the substrate, concentration toe, low substrate concentrations and high substrate concentrations, it has zero effect on the reaction rate. So notice that the reaction rate remains constant and the value of this reaction right here, we know is going to be exactly equal to the rate constant value. And so, essentially, what we have over here is another graph that we're gonna be analyzing Ah, lot as we move forward throughout our course. And this is just showing a typical curve for a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction. And so on the Y axis, what we have is the initial reaction rate and on the X axis, what we have is the substrate concentration. And again, this is a typical curve that we see for any kind of enzyme catalyzed reaction when we plot this data here. And so what you'll notice is that there comes a point in the reaction where the reaction is actually displaying zero order kinetics. And we can kind of see that here, because notice we have this horizontal line just like we have the horizontal line over here. And so we can see that by changing the substrate concentrations in this area where it's displaying zero or two kinetics. The reaction velocity does not change. And so what this means is that within this region where zero ordered kinetics are being displayed, the reaction rate does not depend on the substrate concentration. And again, the reason that an enzyme catalyzed reaction reaches ah, point where it displays zero order kinetics is because the enzyme is being saturated with substrate. And so at this point, uh, here on our graph coming down, the enzyme becomes saturated with substrate. And so even by increasing the substrate here, uh, substrate concentrations were not able to affect the reaction rate and so that's important to note that, uh, enzymes. When they're saturated with substrate, they display zero order kinetics. And so that concludes our lesson here on zero order reactions. And we'll be able to take a look at an example of this in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

