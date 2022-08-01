Reaction Orders Example 1

all right. So in our last lesson video, we said that zero order reactions are reactions where the substrate concentration has zero effect on the reaction rate or the reaction velocity. And so here we're showing you guys an example of zero order kinetics and notice on the left. Over here we have a bunch of cars that are lined up, and these cars represent our substrate. And on the right, what we have here is a one lane bridge that represents our enzyme. And so the cars crossing over to the other side represents the reaction. And so up above, we have a question that's asking. Does increasing the number of cars or does increasing the substrate concentration also increase the rate that the cars cross the one lane bridge? And so recall that here we have so many cars that are lined up to cross this one lane bridge, and essentially, what we're saying is that this one lane bridge this ends I'm here is pretty much already saturated with substrate. And so when it's saturated with substrate, we know that it's going to display zero order kinetics. And that means that increasing the substrate concentration will not increase the rate that the cars will cross this bridge. And so, even if we were toe, add 10 mawr lanes of cars over here, that would not increase the rate that all of these cars would cross this one lane bridge. Because remember, this one lane bridge is already operating at its maximum rate and adding Mork, ours will not increase the rate that the cars will cross the bridge. So essentially, what we're saying is that the answer to this problem is no that, uh, increasing the substrate concentration or the number of cars will not increase the rate that the cars will cost the wrong lane bridge. And that is because the enzyme or the bridge is already saturated with substrate. Now, one of the only ways that we can actually increase the rate of a reaction when the enzyme is saturated with substrate is by adding mawr enzyme. And so if we were to ADM or one lane bridges, then that would increase the rate that the cars would cross the bridge because there's now more lanes and there's MAWR cars that can be crossed within ah, smaller amount of time. And so this concludes our example on zero order kinetics, and I'll see you guys in our next video

