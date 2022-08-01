Reaction Orders

all right. So now that we've covered both 1st and 2nd order reactions in this video, we're going to briefly talk about pseudo first order reactions. And so sudo is just a word that pretty much just means fake. And so pseudo first order reactions are just fake first order reactions. And really, all they are are reactions that appear to be first order reactions. But in reality, they're actually second order reactions, and really other than that, there's nothing special about them. And so pseudo first order reactions can occur when the concentration of one substrate is much greater than the concentration of the other. And so, for instance, uh, if the concentration of B is much, much, much greater than the concentration of a, then we could have ourselves a pseudo first order reaction. And so remember that when the concentrations of a substrate are really, really, really high, like the concentration of be here, then they're going to be at saturating concentrations. And when the enzyme is saturated with substrate, it's going to have zero order kinetics, and it's going to appear that the concentration of B does not affect the reaction rate when indeed it might actually do that in a second order reaction. And when the concentration of A is so small in comparison to be, this makes the substrate a the limiting re agent and as the limiting re agent, it's going to appear that Onley the concentration of a alone will dictate the rate of the reaction when in reality, it's not just the concentration of a it's also the concentration of B. And so if we take a look up above at the graph from our second order kinetics, uh, reaction that we talked about in our previous lesson video. What we're saying is that a pseudo first order reaction is really just it's actually just a second order reaction, and it's nothing special about that. However, when we graph a pseudo first order reaction, it appears toe look just like a first order reaction. And that's because, again, the concentration of one substrate is much greater than the other. And so, even though with a pseudo first order reaction, the reaction appears to be first order. We know that it's actually a second order reaction, and so this can sometimes, uh, cause a little bit of complications and challenges for a biochemist when they're trying to study a reaction. So they have to vary the concentrations to make sure that these conditions here don't exist, because otherwise it could fake out a biochemist. And so that concludes our brief lesson on pseudo first order reactions, and we'll be able to get some practice as we move along with our practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

