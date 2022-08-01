in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the heem prosthetic group that both myoglobin and hemoglobin have. Now, before we get into all of the nitty gritty details on the heme prosthetic group, let's first back up and give you guys some context as to why exactly is this him prosthetic groups so important to myoglobin and hemoglobin anyways? And so, in order to be able to understand why this him prosthetic group is so important, we first need to address the fact that amino acids themselves actually lack affinity to oxygen. And so what this means is that if myoglobin and hemoglobin Onley consisted of amino acids and we're just straight simple proteins, then myoglobin and hemoglobin would lack an affinity oxygen, since again, amino acids like an affinity oxygen. But we already know that both myoglobin and hemoglobin is biological roles involve binding to oxygen, and so they need to have an affinity, the oxygen and so myoglobin and hemoglobin. They actually rely and depend directly on the prosthetic group called him in order to bind to oxygen and perform their biological roles. And so unlike amino acids again, which lack an affinity toe oxygen iron, specifically Iran to plus can actually reversible e buying oxygen in just the way that allows myoglobin and hemoglobin to perform their biological roles. And so if Iran is able to reverse Alay Bayan Oxygen, why can't the iron f e two plus all by itself Iran all by itself be a replacement for the biological rolls of myoglobin and hemoglobin? Well, it turns out that we can't just use Iran Adams all by themselves to replace myoglobin and hemoglobin biological roles, because unbound free iron is actually really, really reactive. And it's so reactive that it will actually turn oxygen into free radicals. And that really leads to our first problem. The fact that Iran all by itself, is not going to be a suitable replacement for myoglobin and hemoglobin role. And again, this is because free Iran, essentially Iran all by itself, Iron Adams all by themselves are going to lead to the generation of free radicals which will create radical chain reactions which we know from our previous courses, can actually damage the cell and or potentially even kill the cell. And so Iran Onley again is not going to be a suitable replacement for myoglobin and hemoglobin. So then how about just taking the iron and the rest of the heme prosthetic group and just using these two to replace myoglobin and hemoglobin? Why couldn't we do that? Well, that leads the problem. Number two that the irony in this free him, if you will, which is essentially him. That's not bound to any protein. Uh, this iron eyes going to be still reactive. It's still gonna be reactive. And so this iron two plus is capable of being oxidized in tow. Iron three plus and Iran three plus is a problem because it does not reversible. Buying oxygen like iron two plus does. And so again, taking the iron in the heem all by themselves is not going to be a suitable replacement for myoglobin. And hemoglobin is biological roles. And so this leads directly into the solution to, uh, getting myoglobin and hemoglobin biological roles. And that is the fact that when we combine free Iran, the rest of the team and hemoglobin molecule that the IRA NTEU plus that's found in this protein bound him over here is going to be much, much less reactive. And because it's less reactive, it's not going to create free radicals, and it's not going to be oxidized in tow. Iron three plus. And so that means that it remains in the form Iran to plus when we combine all three of these, and that means that it's capable of reversible, binding oxygen and performing the biological role. And so what we can say is that this indeed is the correct solution to combine these three. And so now that we have a better idea of why this him prosthetic group is so important to hemoglobin and myoglobin. We can continue on to talk Mawr details about the heme prosthetic group structure, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

