Derivatives of Monosaccharides

All right. So the fourth group of mono sacha ride derivatives that we're gonna talk about are the amino sugars. And so amino sugars are just sugars that are going to contain and amino group rather than containing a hydroxyl group at that position. And so, as we'll see moving forward in our course, amino sugars are going to be commonly found in many Ali go sacha rides as well as Polly Sacha rides, for example, Kitten, which is a poly sacha ride that we're gonna talk Maura about later. In our course, and also these amino sugars, they're usually going to have the Suffolk six m mean And so if we take a look at our example down below of amino sugars, notice that we're starting off with a beta d glucose molecule over here. And if we replace one of the hydroxyl groups here with an amino group, then what we've got is a beta d glucose amine and noticed that the ending has this Suffolk's, I mean in it. And so this concludes our introduction to amino sugars. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the fifth and final group of mono sacha ride derivatives, the sugar acids. So I'll see you guys in that video

