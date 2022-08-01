Derivatives of Monosaccharides

All right. So the third group of mono sacha ride derivatives that we're gonna cover are the D oxy sugars. Now, deok sees sugars are just going to be sugars that are missing at least one hydroxyl group. And usually the hydroxyl groups are going to be missing, usually due to the replacement with hydrogen atoms. And so a classic deok sees sugar is the sugar to d oxy the ribose. And so this prefix D oxy is used to indicate the oxy sugars. Now, to de Oxy D ribose is the primary building block of DNA in all organisms. And so later, in our course, when we focus our attention on nucleic acids and DNA structure, we will definitely revisit this idea of d oxy sugars. And so if we take a look at our example down below, you can see the doxy, sugars and DNA. And so notice over here on the left, we have the Fiorina's form of beta d ribose and so notice that this alcohol group on C two uh, if it is replaced with a hydrogen atom or simply if we just remove the oxygen here, uh, then what? We can get eyes. Uh, d oxy ribose And so we can convert beta d ribose into beta d to deoxyribonucleic just by replacing the alcohol group with a hydrogen atom on the sea to carbon. And so this too right here is just telling us that it's the second carbon here, Uh, that is gonna have the alcohol replaced. And so this beta d two d oxy ribose here is the sugar that we see found in DNA. And so you can see that we have, uh, DNA over here, and we're taking a zoom in of the DNA, and you can see that within, uh, the structure of DNA that we do have This d oxy, uh, beta d two d oxy reboots in there. And so this concludes our introduction to the D Oxy sugars, uh, group of mono sacharow derivatives. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the fourth group of mono sacharow derivatives, which are the amino sugars. So I'll see you guys there

