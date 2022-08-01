Derivatives of Monosaccharides

all right. So the first group of mono sacha ride derivatives that we're going to talk about are the sugar phosphates. And so, as you may have already guessed, sugar phosphates are just carbohydrates that Air Cove intently attached to phosphate groups. And so, as we'll see moving forward through our course, sugar phosphates are going to make up part of the structure of nucleotides. And, of course, nucleotides make up the structure of new Clague acids such as, for example, DNA. And so notice down below. We're showing you a DNA molecule, and we're zooming in on this region of the DNA molecule here. And so you can see that we have these carbohydrates or these sugars and noticed that the sugars are co violently attached to phosphate groups. And you could see that we have another sugar here that is also co violently attached to another phosphate group. And so it's true that the structure of DNA does include sugar phosphates, and later in our course, we'll talk Mawr details about the exact structure of DNA. But for now we're focusing just on sugar phosphates. Now you'll also note that later in our course, when we're talking about carbohydrate metabolism. You'll find that sugar phosphates are going to be important. Intermediates in the pathways of both carbohydrate metabolism. Uh, and carbohydrate cut. Tabal is, um and so this would be breaking things down. And this would be building things up and again. We'll talk more about this later in our course. But if you take a look at this box over here, which will notice, is that we've got this d glucose molecule here, which is, ah, carbohydrate that we can metabolize. And so notice that through phosphor relation, we can take the D glucose molecule and get a D glucose six phosphate molecule. And so notice that the D glucose molecule is now co violently attached to this phosphate group here. And so we'll see many different intermediates in the pathways of carbohydrate metabolism and metabolism that include these sugar phosphates. And so you can see this sugar phosphate can continue through, um, carbohydrate metabolism through the Glen Collis pathway here. But again, we'll talk a lot more about carbohydrate metabolism later in our course. And right now we're just focusing on sugar phosphates, so they make up part of the structure of DNA and they're gonna be important. Intermediate and carbohydrate metabolism and ca tabal is, um So that concludes our introduction to sugar phosphates. And our next video will be able to talk about the next group of sugar derivatives, which are this sugar alcohols. So I'll see you guys there.

