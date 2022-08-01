Derivatives of Monosaccharides

all right. So the next group of monos accurate derivatives are the sugar alcohols, also known as Aldo atolls. And so sugar alcohols, or Aldo atolls are just sugars whose Carbonnel group is reduced to an alcohol group or an O H group. And so when this happens, every single carbon atom of the sugar is going toe have its own alcohol group. And so usually thes sugar alcohols or alcohols are going to have the Suffolk sex. It tall added to the end of the name. And so if we take a look at our example of sugar alcohols down below right here, notice that we have the linear mono Sacher I d. Glucose right here. And so, through the process of reduction, we can reduce this alga hide group into an alcohol group and O H group here. And we're also adding on this hydrogen Adam right here. And so we're able to generate this molecule sorbitol, which noticed that when we look at every single one of its carbon atoms, they all have their own alcohol group. And so that is also how we can easily identify sugar alcohols or al battles. And so that concludes our brief introduction to sugar alcohols and alcohols and I'll see you guys in our next video. When we talk about the third group of mono Sacha ride derivatives, Deok sees sugars.

