Lipid Vitamins

in this video, we're going to talk about our first lipid vitamin, which is vitamin A. Now it's important to note that vitamin A is also commonly called retinol, and so retinol and vitamin A are referring to the same molecule. Now Vitamin A is an ice opera annoyed lipid vitamin that's critical for proper eyesight. And so you can see we've got these eyeballs over here to help remind you that vitamin is important for eyesight. And that's because vitamin A is actually required to form Ah, light receptor protein in our eyes called ra adoption. And so rid option is this light receptor protein found in specific cells of our eyes called rod cells. And also vitamin A is derived from the precursor molecule called beta carotene, which, as its name implies, is a terp annoyed, abundant in carrots. And so, if you take a look at our image down below notice over here, what we have is the beta carotene molecule and thes carrots over here. And that's because again, the carrots contain ah lot of beta carotene and beta carotene is the precursor molecule for our vitamin A over here, or are retinol molecule, which we have box in right here, and you can clearly see that beta carotene and vitamin A are both is a paranoid lipids because you can see these is a pre Munitz embedded in their structures. And so that's important to note now, as we mentioned up above in our lesson, vitamin A is required to form the light receptor protein called raw adoption. And so here we have the light receptor protein reduction and this light receptor protein. Adoption is found in specific cells of our eyes, allowing us toe have good iSight. And so, if you eat your carrots, you'll end up getting good eyesight. And that's, ah, common, um, thing that is known about carrots, that carrots allow you toe develop good eyesight. And so this here concludes our introduction to Vitamin A and retinal, and our next lesson video will be able to talk about our next lipid vitamin, which is vitamin D. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts