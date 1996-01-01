Lipid Vitamins

in this video, we're going to talk about our third type of lipid vitamin, which is vitamin E. Now it's important to note that vitamin E is also commonly referred to as alpha to call for all. And so vitamin E is another I suppose annoyed lipid vitamin but this time it's going to serve as an antioxidant. And you might recall that antioxidants remove highly reactive and dangerous free radicals. And so what helps me remember that vitamin E serves as an antioxidant? Is that antioxidant literally says the letter E in it when you say it anti oxidant. And so as an antioxidant, vitamin E is going to protect other compounds from these highly reactive, dangerous free radicals. And because these free radicals can cause cancer to develop vitamin E is also important for helping to prevent cancer. So vitamin E has a very important protective function. So if we take a look at our image down below right here, notice that we're showing you the chemical structure of vitamin E. And so we can put in E here for vitamin E. And we know that vitamin E is also commonly referred to as alpha to cholesterol. And so notice that we're associating this shield right here with the chemical structure of vitamin E. And that's because vitamin E serves as a protective antioxidant that removes highly reactive and dangerous free radicals. And so notice down below in our image we're showing the free radicals here as this angry mob. And so angry mobs and free radicals are really just troublemakers, they are highly reactive and dangerous and free radicals can actually cause cancer in cells. And so notice down below in our image that we're actually showing you some free radicals here with the UNP aired electron, the lone pair of electron here on these structures that you see here. And so hopefully this angry mob of free radicals will remind you of the free radicals that are highly reactive and dangerous. And we really need protection from these free radicals and that is exactly what vitamin E serves to do with this shield here, protecting from these free radicals as an antioxidant. And so really this here concludes our lesson on vitamin E or alpha. Take A for all. And in our next lesson video, we'll be able to introduce our last lipid vitamin, which is vitamin K. So I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts