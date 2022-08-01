in this video, we're going to talk about our fourth and final type of lipid vitamin, which is vitamin K. Now Vitamin K is another I Sopron oId lipid vitamin. But this time it's going to be critical for regulating the blood Qalat ing process, which is helpful to heel an injury. Now the name vitamin K was actually derived from the Danish Word Co ag you elation which was spelled with a K and that corresponds with the English word coagulation which of course means clumping or clotting. And so that goes to show that vitamin K is critical for the blood clotting process. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice over here we're showing you the structure for vitamin K and notice that vitamin K is indeed an ice Sopron oId lipid vitamin, which means that it's derived from is a prion units like the one that we have highlighted here Now notice that this vegetable that we're showing you here is kale and kale, which also starts with a K like vitamin K is high in vitamin K, and so by eating kale, you can get vitamin K and again vitamin K is critical for the blood clotting process that we see here, which helps to heal an injury. And so this here concludes our introduction to Vitamin K. And so I'll see you guys in our next lesson video, where we'll get to recap all of our lipid vitamins, so I'll see you guys there.

