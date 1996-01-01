Lipid Vitamins

in this video we're going to talk about our second type of lipid vitamin, which is vitamin D. Now vitamin D. Is another I. Sopron. Oid lipid vitamin. But this time it's actually critical for regulating calcium and phosphorus metabolism. Now, vitamin D requires ultraviolet light usually from the sun in order for its formation and activation. And so it's important to be able to get a little bit of sunlight in order for your bodies to generate vitamin D. Now, vitamin D is ultimately going to increase calcium absorption in our bodies, leading to calcium uptake by our bones. And this allows us to get strong and healthy bones. And so vitamin D. Is associated with strong bones. Now vitamin D is also derived from the precursor molecule cholesterol. And so in our previous lesson videos we've seen cholesterol act as a precursor for a lot of other molecules. And once again, cholesterol is going to be a precursor for vitamin D. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice, on the far left over here we're showing you the cholesterol precursor molecule and in order for our bodies to uh convert cholesterol into vitamin D, whose structure we're showing you over here. It requires ultraviolet light usually from the sun essentially it requires sunlight. And then of course vitamin D. Here is going to increase calcium absorption in our bodies and allow us to obtain strong healthy bones, like what we see over here and so this here concludes our introduction to vitamin D. And in our next lesson video we'll be able to talk about our third lipid vitamin vitamin E. So I'll see you guys there.

