in this video, we're going to do a quick refresher on lipids, so recall that lipids are a major class of macro molecule that all living cells contain. And lipids are incredibly diverse in both their structures as well as their functions. And that makes him a little bit challenging to group together and to talk about. But one thing that all lipids have in common is that all lipids are hydro phobic and so recall from your previous biology courses that the root hydro means water and that phobic or phobia means fears. And so hydrophobic means water fearing. And of course, this means that they don't dissolve very well with water or mix well with water. Now, examples of lipids include fossil lipids, fats, oils, waxes and steroids. And in our example below, What we're gonna do is match each of these lipids with their corresponding description and function in the blocks below. So the first block says major component of cell or plasma memory and recall from your previous bio courses that this is the fossa lipid. Now the next block says, uh, long term energy storage, but specifically in plants. And so these are our oils and like in the images below. Vegetable oils and olive oils are extracted and produced by plants, and they tend to be liquids at room temperature. Now if we compare that directly to the next block, which is long term energy storage, But in animals, these are going to be our fats. And so fats are extracted and produced by animals, and they tend to be solids at room temperature. And so you can think of a stick of butter, for instance, for this example. Now, in our previous videos, we talked about how carbohydrates are used as short term energy sources. And so all that saying is that cells typically use their short term energy sources first, so they use their carbohydrate energy sources. And then, once those air depleted, they'll turn to use their long term energy sources, such as fats and oils. Now, next block, it says sex hormones, and this includes estrogen and testosterone, and it also includes components of plasma member in such as cholesterol. And from this image, you can get a quick glimpse at how these are structurally diverse group of lipids, and these are, of course, thes steroids. Now, the last block is says protection and prevention of water loss. And this includes bees, wax and earwax. And of course, this has got to be the waxes. And so, in our next video, what we're gonna do is talk about a very biologically important lipid. And this is the fossil lipid. So I'll see you guys in that video.

