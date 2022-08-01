Phospholipids

so fossil lipids are biologically relevant lipids that are anti empathic and so recall from your previous biology courses. All this means is that they contain both a hydra filic and a hydrophobic part, and we covered hydrophobic in our previous videos, which again means water, fearing so hydro filic means the complete opposite. Water loving and so fossa lipids contain a polar hydro filic head and non polar hydrophobic tails, where the tails are hydrocarbon chains because they're long chains of just hydrogen and carbon atoms and the anti path IQ nature of a foster lipid allows them to form membranes and that allows them to compartmentalize the cell. And we'll talk about the hydrophobic effect later on. In our course. However, what I want you guys to know in this video is that the hydrophobic effect explains how fossil lipids for membranes when they're in aqueous solutions, and so down here. In our example, we have two different representation of a fossil Lippett. On the left, we have a more simplified version, and on the right, we have a mawr chemically structured version, and what you'll see is that possible lipids contain ahead, which is polar hydro and Hydro Filic. And so that head consists of a phosphate group as well as a glycerol molecule and down below. What you'll see is that there are these tales that are non polar hydrophobic tails which are hydrocarbons. And so over here, what you'll see is that we have a fossil lipid and they are able to form membranes when they're in aqueous solutions. So they will continuously clump together on and they conform specific membranes, as you can see in this diagram, and so that transitions us perfectly into our next video, where we're going to talk about cell membranes. So I'll see you guys in that video.

