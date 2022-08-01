in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the different types of enzymes. So it turns out that there are six major classes of enzymes and most enzymes fall under one of these six major classes. And so the six major classes of enzymes are Oxydol. Reductase is transfer races, hydro laces, I som races, laces and like cases. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to briefly talk about each one of these major classes of enzymes in their own separate videos because most of your professors expect you guys to recognize the different reactions that these enzymes catalyze. And so one way that helps me remember all of these six major classes of enzymes is to remember that they all help reactions get over the hill where each of these red letters in over the hill represents the first letter of one of the major classes of enzymes. And so down below we have a little energy diagram, one that we've seen before, and our previous lesson videos just to remind us that enzymes literally help reactions get over the hill. And so the hill here is literally the energy of activation and all of these enzymes do this in part by stabilizing the transition state and so moving forward in our next lesson video. We're going to talk about our first. The major class of ends on the Oxydol reductase is so I'll see you guys in that video.

