So now that we know a little bit about the structure of the heem prosthetic group in this video, we're going to focus on the interactions of the Iron Adam in the heem prosthetic group. And so, taking a look at our image down below notice, we're looking at a hemoglobin molecule and more specifically, we're zooming in on one of hemoglobin is heem prosthetic groups. And so it's important to know that the iron atom of the protein bound heem can actually form a total of six non Covalin bonds. Four of those six non Covalin bonds are formed with the nitrogen atoms of the proto poor for nine system. And because these four bonds are formed with the proto poor for nine system, they're going to be found in the same exact plane as the Heene Prosthetic Group. And so, taking a look at our image down below noticed that we have the Iron Two plus Adam right in the middle of the heem prosthetic group. And this iron atom is forming four non co violent bonds with the nitrogen atoms of the proto poor for a nine system, and these four bonds are going to be found in the same exact plane as the Heem prosthetic Group. Now one bond. One of these six non Covalin bonds is going to be formed with what's known as a proximal history in residue. And so proximal just means that it's going to be in close proximity with the irony. And so this one bond with the proximal history and residue is going to be found below the plane of the heme prosthetic group, essentially going below the UFO spaceship, if you will. And so notice. Here we have the Iran Adam and going Below the Heem Prosthetic group. We have what's known as the proximal histamine residue, and so we can label this history in here as the proximal history in residue because it's in close proximity to the Iron Adam. And so this final non Covalin bond, we've got a total of five. So far, the final one is going to be a bond with an oxygen atom, and that oxygen atom is going to bind above the plane of the Heene prosthetic group, as we already knew. And so notice over here. What we have is a team prosthetic group that is not bonded to oxygen and So right now this iron Adam on Lee has five total non Covalin bonds, four with the nitrogen atoms and one with the proximal history. However, as soon as oxygen comes into play, we can get the oxygenated form and so notice that it maintains the same exact five non Covalin bonds. But now it has an additional non Covalin bond going up with the oxygen Adam. And so you can see the exact six non Covalin bombs that the iron forms right here in this side of the image. Now which will also notice, is that there is another history. I mean, that is part of the hemoglobin molecule. So remember that this heem prosthetic group is embedded deep within the hemoglobin protein, and so it's surrounded by a lot of hemoglobin protein. And so here we're not showing this particular history, but it is present, and it really only comes into play when the oxygen is bound, which is why we're on Lee showing it over here on the right. And so this particular histamine is forming a non covalin bond with the oxygen atom, not with the Iran Adam. And so for that reason, this history is a bit further away from the Iran Adam, and so it's not going to be proximal. It's actually going to be distal, and that's because it's distant. So distal is for distant. And again, this history is distant, more distant from the Iron Adam and so down below. You can see that we're saying that a distal histamine residue is actually going to be responsible for stabilizing the oxygen atom in the oxygen bound heem. And it does so via a hydrogen bond, which is another non Covalin bond. So this bond right here is a hydrogen bond. And so this hydrogen bond here is so important because what it does is it prevents the conversion of the Iron Two plus Adam, which is right here, which we know can reverse a ble buying oxygen. Very well. Uh, and it prevents the conversion of this iron two plus two, the Iran three plus. And so we know that the Iron Three plus is not going to be able to reverse a ble bind oxygen. So we do not want this iron two plus to be converted into iron three plus. And so the distal history in helps to ensure that this conversion here does not take place. So it's prevented and additionally, what this distal history and also does is it reduces carbon monoxide ability to bind to the heem group. And so that means that this toxic carbon monoxide is going to be less toxic because of the presence of this distal history informing this non covalin interaction with the oxygen atom. And so really, these are the most dominant and the most important interactions that are formed within the him group. And so now that we understand this and our next video will be able to see how these interactions of the iron atom are very similar in myoglobin as well, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

