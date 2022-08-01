Heme Prosthetic Group

So now that we know why the Heene prosthetic group is so important to both myoglobin and hemoglobin and this video, we're going to focus on the structure of the Heene prosthetic group, which really does remind me of a UFO shape. And that's because UFOs are very flat and planer and disk shaped, and so is the structure of the team. And so because UFOs and teams they're so flattened plainer in this shape, we could actually look at them from completely different angles and get a completely different visual representation. So here were clearly looking at the top of the UFO, and that's what makes it look like a dish shaped and so broad and why. And so over here we're looking at the heem from a similar angle from the top of the heap, and that's why it looks so broad in this fashion. However again we can look at this UFO and this heem from a different angle and it can look completely different. And our next video, we'll be able to look at the same heem just from a different angle and get a different visual representation, and so you'll be able to see the same thing in your textbooks and in your class power points. So it's important to be able to understand how the khim is flat and this shape just like a UFO Now. It's also important to note that the heem prosthetic group is mostly a non polar structure and so we can see that down below as well, that most of the structure of the heem here is actually consisting of hydrocarbon chains and hydrocarbon chains are non polar, and so there are a few polar groups on this, uh, team group. But again, most of the structure is non polar. And so because most of the team structure is non polar, it's actually going to be mostly surrounded by non polar amino acids when a deep within the hemoglobin and myoglobin proteins. And so it's important to know that this heem prosthetic group, when it attaches to hemoglobin and myoglobin proteins, it really mainly attaches via non co violent interactions. And so really, there are no covalin interactions that allow the team to attach to the hemoglobin and myoglobin proteins. It's mainly non covalin interactions, such as hydrophobic interactions between all of these non polar groups. Now what's also important to note is that right in the center of this heem prosthetic group here, what we have is an iron atom and Iran to plus Adam, which is really known as Ferris iron. And so the fares Iran or Effie to plus it actually complexes with a plainer tetra pira were ring system. And so this is just really a fancy name for what we see in hemoglobin structure down below. So here in the center, what we have is the him and everything else. Uh, that's surrounding three iron. I'm sorry. Here in the center, what we have is the Iran Adam and everything else that's surrounding the iron Adam. It is referred to as this Tetra PIRA will ring system. Now Tetra again just means four. And so basically what this is saying is that these rings that we see right here are pie are called pi role ring. So we have four pi role rings in this ring system and we already know that it is a plainer structure, meaning that it is flat and this shape just like the UFO. And so the name for this Tetra pyro ring system is actually proto poor foreign nine. And so that is the name, uh, that biochemist biochemists gave to this ring system. And so together the fairest iron F two plus and this proto port for a nine system forms the heem prosthetic group. And so it's important to note here that the heem prosthetic group is really referring to both the iron and the proto poor for and ring system together. And so Iran, proto poor for nine, is an alternative way to symbolize the team. And so that might be something good to know for your exams as well, because your professors might just refer to the him as Iran proto poor for nine. And so now that we've covered the basics of the structure of this team on our next video, we'll be able to look at a different visual angle off this heem group. So I'll see you guys in that video

