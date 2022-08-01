So in our last lesson video, we already mentioned that the heem prosthetic group kind of resembles a UFO like this one right here, because they're both very flat, plainer and dish shaped. And so, just like we can look at a UFO from different angles, we can look at it from the top view. We can also look at it from the side view, just like we're looking at the side of the UFO over here. And because again, the khim is very flattened plane are similar to this UFO. We can also look at the side of the he Emma's well, and so this representation as well as this representation over here are both looking at the side view of the heat. And so notice that we still have our irony, Adam, right in the center and then branching off the iron. What we have is the rest of the heme prosthetic group, and we're not showing all of the atoms here in this representation. But, uh, this is, um, or simplified version. Now, notice over here with this UFO that it is actually abducting this cow right here. And it looks like our little alien dude has popped out of the spaceship and he's saying E t phone heem And that's because of the heem group right here, of course. And so hopefully all of this will help you guys associate the flat, plainer dish shape of the UFO with the flat, plain, erred structure of the team. And so we already know that the Heene prosthetic group is responsible for reversible binding of oxygen molecules. And so what I want you guys to know is that the oxygen atom actually binds to the Iron Adam above the plane of the khim. And so notice down below that are heem prosthetic group is this flat structure right here and then above the plane of the heem notice we have the oxygen gas molecule that's bound non co violently. And so if we were to show that over here on the right, we would have the oxygen atom bound again above the plane of the him so above the UFO. And of course, theocracy gin is able to bind to the iron atom without reacting to form free radicals because it is also bound to this hemoglobin molecule. And so notice that the Iran Adam in the center is bound to the hemoglobin molecule. And so the next point that I want to make is that carbon monoxide is actually an extremely toxic compound. But for many different reasons. However, one of the reasons that carbon monoxide or CEO is so so toxic is because carbon monoxide can actually bind to the heem stronger than oxygen. And because carbon monoxide binds to the him stronger than oxygen, it can actually out compete oxygen for binding to the Iron Adam. And of course, if carbon monoxide is bound to the iron Adam, then that means that oxygen is not capable of binding. And so you could almost think that the carbon monoxide is almost acting like a competitive inhibitor and just blocking the site for oxygen binding. And so, over here we're showing the heem prosthetic group from the side bound to carbon monoxide. And so what? The point that we want to make here is that carbon monoxide, or CEO will actually bind to the khim three, the iron in the him much stronger than the oxygen gas molecule, making the carbon monoxide extremely toxic. And so now that we've covered the visual representation of the prosthetic group, will be able to show even Mawr visual representation of the him and talk more details about it as we continue forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

