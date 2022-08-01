Heme Prosthetic Group

so like hemoglobin, myoglobin team group forms very similar iron interactions and so we can see that down below. We can see that we have the heem prosthetic group right here, which is of course, embedded deep within the myoglobin protein. And if we zoom in on this even further, what we'll see is we've got the hemoglobin protein here, which is very similar to like a alien UFO spaceship. And so in the middle here we have the Iron Two plus Adam, which is going to be forming at six non Covalin interactions. We know that four of those non co violent interactions are going to be in the same plane as the heem prosthetic group. And then it will have one interaction going below with a history in residue on the iron is directly binding to this history in residue Non CO. Violently. And so that was what makes this the proximal histamine residue because it's in close proximity to the Iron Adam. And then, of course, you can see that we've got the oxygen Adam right here, the 02 right here. And of course, what you'll also notice is that we've got another histamine residue that's part of the myoglobin that is binding to the oxygen atom. And it's not binding to the Iran Adam. And so it's further away from the iron atom. So we could say that it is the distal or the distant history in. And so these are going to be very, very similar interactions to what we talked about in our last lesson video. So now that we know that we can move on to our next video.

Hide transcripts