Multiple Choice
Provide K expression for the reverse of the following reaction:
Fe2O3(s) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(g)
Which of the reactions is likely to produce more O2 at equilibrium at 25°C?
Consider the reaction A(g) ⇌ B(g) + C(g), with kforward of 5.7 x 10–2 and kreverse of 3.8 x 10–4. Which would be greater at equilibrium, partial pressure of A or partial pressures of B and C?
What can be said about the relative amounts of reactants and products when K is approximately 1?
When glucose, a sugar, reacts fully with oxygen, carbon dioxide and water are produced according to the equation: C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(g) ⟺ 6 CO2(g) + 6
H2O(l) Write the expression for Kc for this reaction.
For a particular reaction K = 98000. What can be said about this reaction?