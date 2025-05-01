For the reaction:N2 (g) + 2 O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g), Kc = 8.3 x 10 -10 at 25°C. What is the concentration of N2 gas at equilibrium when the concentration of NO2 is twice the concentration of O2 gas?
16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
- Multiple Choice3299views2rank8comments
- Multiple Choice
At a given temperature the gas phase reaction:N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g) has an equilibrium constant of 4.00 x 10 -15. What will be the concentration of NO at equilibrium if 2.00 moles of nitrogen and 6.00 moles oxygen are allowed to come to equilibrium in a 2.0 L flask.2314views1rank17comments
- Multiple ChoiceCalculate the reaction quotient for the reaction below where the concentrations are [SO3] = 0.500 M, [SO2] = 0.0500 M, and [O2] = 0.100 M.
2 SO3 (g) ⇆ 2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g)574views
- Multiple ChoiceIf Kc for the following reaction is 5.4 × 1013,
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) ⇆ 2 NO2 (g)
what is Kc for the reaction shown below?
4 NO2 (g) ⇆ 4 NO (g) + 2 O2 (g)758views
- Multiple ChoiceThe following reaction has a Kc value of 4.1 × 10-31 at 25 ºC. Calculate Kp at this temperature.
N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇆ 2 NO (g)582views
- Multiple ChoiceCalculate Kc for the following reaction at 300 K where the equilibrium concentrations are [SO3] = 0.400 M, [SO2] = 0.200 M, and [O2] = 0.600 M.
2 SO3 (g) ⇆ 2 SO2 (g) + O2 (g)668views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is a false statement about the relationship between Q and K?534views
- Multiple Choice
At a given temperature the gas phase reaction: N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇄ 2 NO (g) has an equilibrium constant of 4.18 x 10-7. What will be the concentration of NO at equilibrium if 2.00 moles of nitrogen and 6.00 moles oxygen are allowed to come to equilibrium in a 2.0 L flask?804views7rank
- Multiple Choice
Consider the following reaction:
COBr2 (g) ⇌ CO (g) + Br2 (g)
A reaction mixture initially contains 0.15 atm COBr2. Determine the equilibrium concentration of CO if Kp for the reaction at 25°C is 4.08.620views6rank
- Multiple Choice
At a certain temperature, 0.810 mol NO is placed in a 5.00 L container. At equilibrium, 0.075 mol N2 is present. Calculate Kc.
2 NO (g) ⇌ N2 (g) + O2 (g)628views6rank
- Multiple Choice
When 0.600 atm of NO2 was allowed to come to equilibrium the total pressure was 0.875 atm. Calculate the Kp of the reaction.
2 NO2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g) + O2 (g)516views8rank