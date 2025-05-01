Multiple Choice
Which ions are formed from the dissociation of the following compound?
Out of the following compounds, which can only be an Arrhenius acid?
a) NaCl
b) Sr(OH)2
c) H2O
d) CH3COOH
e) NH3
Which of the following is an Arrhenius base?
a) Mg(OH)2
b) BaO
c) CH3NH2
d) NH4+
e) H2SO4
H2SO4 + KOH ⇌ H2O + K+ + HSO4-
Which is the base in the reaction?