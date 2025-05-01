Multiple Choice
Which of the following bases would more greatly favor the product side of a chemical reaction?
a) BeH2 b) H2Se c) SrH2 d) Pb(OH)4 e) HF
Which of the following compounds would be found as mostly molecules when placed into water?
I. Be(OH)2 II. HNO3 III. LiOH IV. (CH3)2NH V. CaO
a) I, IV, V
b) I only
c) I and IV
d) IV only
e) None of the above