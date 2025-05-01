Write the formula of the conjugate base for the following compound:
H2Se
Write the formula of the conjugate for the following compound:
NH2NH2
Which of the following is a Bronsted-Lowry acid?
Determine the chemical equation that would result when carbonate, CO32-, reacts with water.
Identify conjugate acid and conjugate base in the following reaction.
H2PO4− (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ HPO42− (aq) + H3O+ (aq)
a) HPO42− (conjugate acid), H3O+ (conjugate base)
b) HPO42− (conjugate base), H3O+ (conjugate acid)
c) H2PO4− (conjugate acid), H2O (conjugate base)
d) H2PO4− (conjugate base), H2O (conjugate acid)
In the following reaction, labelBronsted-Lowry acid and base, along with conjugate acid and base.
H2C6H6O6 (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ HC6H6O6− (aq) + H3O (aq)
Which of the following is the strongest base?
a. NO3− b. F− c. Cl− d. ClO4− e. H2O
Which of the following bases will have the weakest conjugate acid?
a. CH3COOH b. HCl c. CH3NH2 d. (CH3)2NH e. LiOH
In the reversible reaction HCN + H2O ⇌ CN- + H3O+, the two Bronsted-Lowry acids are...
Write the formula of the conjugate acid of the Brønsted-Lowry base, (CH3)3N
Which compound forms a powerful acid and also contains a halogen? H2S, HBr, Li2O, or LiBr?
The conjugate acid of H2O is ________.