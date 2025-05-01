Multiple Choice
An aqueous solution of HBrO4 has a pH of 4.34. Find the molar concentration of HBrO4 solution.
Calculate the pH of a 25 mL of 5.45 × 10−2 M LiOH solution.
HI is a strong acid (Ka = 3.2 × 109). Calculate [H+], [OH−], pH and pOH of a 7.1 × 10−2 M HI solution.
What is the pH of an HCl solution if [H+] = 0.03?
The flask shown here contains 10 mL of HCl and a few drops of phenolphthalein indicator