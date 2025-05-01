Calculate the [H+] of a 0.50 M solution of methylammonium bromide, CH3NH3Br. The Kb of methylamine, CH3NH2, is given as 4.4 x 10-4.
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH of Weak Acids
- Multiple Choice
An unknown weak acid has an initial concentration of 0.55 M. What is the pH of the solution if the weak acid also has a pKa of 5.79?
Calculate [H3O+], [ClO4–], and [OH–] in an aqueous solution that is 0.130 M in HClO4(aq) at 25 °C.
What is the H+(aq) concentration in 0.05 M HCN(aq)? (the Ka for HCN is 5.0 x 10-10.)
What is the pH of a 0.400 M solution of HF (Ka = 6.8 × 10-4)?
What is the pH of a 0.0620 M solution of hydrocyanic acid, HCN (Ka = 4.9 × 10-10)?
What is [H+] in a 0.270 M solution of acrylic acid, CH2CHCOOH (Ka = 3.16 × 10-5)?
A chemical that is effective in preserving foods with a low ph such as bread is
Formic acid is found in ant venom. What would be the pH of a 0.30 m formic acid solution? The Ka of formic acid is 1.8 x 10-4.
a. 0.52 b. 4.27 c. 2.13 d. 8.61 e. 5.39
- Open QuestionThe ph of a 1.00 m solution of urea, a weak organic base, is 7.050.
Calculate the percent ionization of 1.45 m aqueous acetic acid
Determine the Ka of an acid whose 0.294 M solution has a pH of 2.80.
Calculate [H3O+], [ClO4–], and [OH–] in an aqueous solution that is 0.130 M in HClO4(aq) at 25°C.
What is [H⁺] in a 0.270 M solution of acrylic acid, CH2CHCOOH (Ka = 3.16 × 10⁻⁵)?
Nitrous acid, HNO2, has a ka of 7.1 x 10–4. what is the [H3O+] in a 0.60 M solution of HNO2?