What is the pH of a 0.750 M solution of NaCN (Ka of HCN is 4.9 × 10-10)?
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH of Weak Bases
- Open Question355views
What is the pH of a 0.320 M solution of Ca(NO2)2 (ka of HNO2 is 4.5 × 10-4)?415views
Determine the pH of a solution made by dissolving 6.1 g of sodium cyanide, NaCN, in enough water to make a 500.0 mL of solution. (MW of NaCN = 49.01 g/mol). The Ka value of HCN is 4.9 × 10−10.
An unknown weak base has an initial concentration of 0.750 M with a pH of 8.03. Calculate its equilibrium base constant.
How can the pH of a solution be calculated if the pOH is known?440views
The Kb of methylamine is 4.4 x 10–4. What is the approximate [OH–] of a 1 M solution of methylamine?395views
calculate the pH of a 0.10 M solution of hydrazine, N2H4 . Kb for hydrazine is 1.3×10−6 .278views
What is the [OH−] of a 1.40 m solution of pyridine (C5H5N, Kb = 1.70 × 10−9)?381views
What is the [OH-] of a 1.40 M solution of pyridine (C5H5N, Kb = 1.70 × 10-9)?407views
What is the pH of a solution with a hydroxyl ion (OH-) concentration of 10-10 M?312views
The pOH of a solution is 10.75. What is the concentration of OH– ions in the solution?385views
Determine the pH of a 0.227 M C5H5N solution at 25 °C. The Kb of C5H5N is 1.7 x 10-9.432views
The pH of 2.65 m CH3NH2(aq) is 12.54. determine the value of Kb for methylamine.1303views
An unknown weak base with a concentration of 0.170 M has a ph of 9.42. What is the Kb of this base?325views
What is the pH of a 0.300 M solution of aniline (C6H5NH2, Kb = 4.3 × 10⁻¹⁰)?413views