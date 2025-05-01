Chemistry student is using an indicator with a pKa of 4.7 for the titration of a strong acid with strong base. Calculate the pH range at which the indicator will change colors.
a) 2.7–3.5 b) 10–11 c) 4.7–8.7 d) 3.7–5.7 e) 2.7–5.8
Bromophenol blue (pKa = 4.1) is a common acid-base indicator. It is yellow in its acidic form and blue in conjugate base form. If the solution being titrated has a pH = 4.0, what color would the bromophenol blue indicator possess?
a) yellow b) orange c) blue d) green e) purple
When CO2 combines with water it forms carbonic acid. How does this explain the phenol red result?
A substance that changes color in the presence of an acid or base is called a(n)