If your equilibrium constant K is equal to the product of Ksp and Kf, find the solubility of AgCl in 2.0 M NH3. Ksp of AgCl = 1.77 × 10−10; Kf of Ag(NH3)2+ = 1.7 × 107.
A solution is composed of 3.20 × 10−4 M Co(NO3)3 mixed with 0.200 M NH3. Determine the [Co3+] that remains once the solution reaches equilibrium in the formation of Co(NH3)63+.