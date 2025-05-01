Multiple Choice
Calculate the pH of 75.0 mL of a 0.10 M of phosphorous acid, H3PO3, when 80.0 mL of 0.15 M NaOH are added. Ka1 = 5.0 × 10−2, Ka2 = 2.0 × 10−7.
463
views
2
rank
2
comments
Calculate the pH of 75.0 mL of a 0.10 M of phosphorous acid, H3PO3, when 80.0 mL of 0.15 M NaOH are added. Ka1 = 5.0 × 10−2, Ka2 = 2.0 × 10−7.
Find the pH when 100.0 mL of a 0.1 M dibasic compound B (pKb1 = 4.00; pKb2 = 8.00) was titrated with 11 mL of a 1.00 M HCl.
Suppose you have 50.1 mL of a H3PO4 solution that you titrate with 15.4 mL of 0.10 M KOH solution to reach the endpoint. What is the concentration of H3PO4 of the original H3PO4 solution?
What is observed when equal volumes of 0.1 M aqueous HCl and 0.01 M aqueous Na2SO3 are mixed?
What is the identity of the acid (H3X) identified via titration of Na3X with HCl?