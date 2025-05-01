Multiple Choice
Calculate the volume (mL) of 0.500 M NaOH required to reach the equivalence point in the titration of 25.0 mL of 0.650 M HF. Ka for HF = 3.5 × 10−4.
In order to create a buffer 7.510 g of sodium cyanide is mixed with 100.0 mL of 0.250 M hydrocyanic acid, HCN. What is the pH of the buffer solution after the addition of 12.0 mL of 0.300 M NaH? Ka = 4.9 × 10−10.
Consider the titration of 75.0 mL of 0.60 M HNO2 with 0.100 M NaOH at the equivalence point. What would be the pH of the solution at the equivalence point? The Ka of HNO2 is 4.6 × 10−4.
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 55.0 mL of 0.100 M NaCN and 75.0 mL of 0.100 M HCN with 0.0090 moles of NaOH.
How will you detect the endpoint of the titration of the borate ion with HCl?
Calculate the pH when 50.0 mL of 0.150 M KOH is mixed with 20.0 mL of 0.300 M HBrO (Ka = 2.5 × 10-9)