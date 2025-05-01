Multiple Choice
Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.100 M HC2H3O2 with 0.100 M NaNH2. Which volume of NaNH2 would take place within the buffer region?
a) 30.0 mL b) 50.0 mL c) 10.0 mL d) 100.0 mL e) 1.5 L
492
views
5
rank
Consider the titration of 30.0 mL of 0.100 M HC2H3O2 with 0.100 M NaNH2. Which volume of NaNH2 would take place within the buffer region?
a) 30.0 mL b) 50.0 mL c) 10.0 mL d) 100.0 mL e) 1.5 L
In titration of NH3 and HCl, what is the predominant species beyond the equivalence point?
a) NH3 b) HCl c) CH3NH2 d) Cl–
Select weak acid as the analyte in the titration interactive. Determine the pKa of this weak acid.
What is the relative ph at the equivalence point of the titration of a weak acid with a strong base?