For the following reaction at 27 °C, calculate ∆S°rxn, ∆Ssurr, and ∆Stot. Determine if reaction is favorable.
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g) ∆Hrxn = 98.8 kJ
For the following reaction at 27 °C, calculate ∆S°rxn, ∆Ssurr, and ∆Stot. Determine if reaction is favorable.
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g) ∆Hrxn = 98.8 kJ
Find ΔrS for the formation of CH3Cl(g) from its elements in their standard states. standard thermodynamic quantities for selected substances at 25 °C.
Calculate δs∘rxn for the following reaction. The δs∘ for each species is shown below the reaction. C2H2(g) + 2 H2(g) → C2H6(g) s∘(J/mol⋅K) 200.9 130.7 229.2
Calculate ∆S° for NH3(g) + HCl(g) → NH4Cl(s)
Calculate ∆S° for C3H4(g) + 2 H2(g) → C3H8(g).
What is the S° of HgI2(yellow) in J/mol-K?
What is ∆G° for the reaction CaO(s) + CO2(g) → CaCO3(s)?
What is the standard Gibbs free energy for the transformation of diamond to graphite at 298 K?