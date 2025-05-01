Multiple Choice
Calculate ∆G° for the following reaction: P4 (s) + 5 O2 (g) → P4O10 (s), ∆H° = −2940 kJ/mol, 25 °C.
Does the reaction favor reactants or products?
754
views
5
rank
Calculate ∆G° for the following reaction: P4 (s) + 5 O2 (g) → P4O10 (s), ∆H° = −2940 kJ/mol, 25 °C.
Does the reaction favor reactants or products?
Determine if reaction is spontaneous under standard conditions, if not at what temperature will it be spontaneous?
3 A (g) + 5 B (s) → 3 AB (s) + B2 (g) ∆H° = 112.7 kJ, ∆S° = 78.3 J/K.
Nickel has ∆Hvap = 370.4 kJ/mol and ∆Svap = 123.3 J/mol•K. Will nickel boil at 2700 °C and 1 atm?
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g) is a redox reaction. What would be its Gibbs Free energy change under standard conditions? Is the reaction spontaneous at 25 °C?