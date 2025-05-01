Calculate the standard cell potential of an electrolytic cell when given the following half reactions.
Standard Reduction Potentials
Fe3+ (aq) + e – → Fe2+ (aq) E°red = + 0.769 V
Li+ (aq) + e – → Li (s) E°red = – 3.04 V
Use the standard half-cell potentials listed below to calculate the standard cell potential for the following reaction occurring in an electrochemical cell at 25°C.
3 Cl2 (g) + 2 Fe (s) → 6 Cl – (aq) + 2 Fe3+ (aq)
Standard Reduction Potentials
Cl2 (g) + 2 e– → 2 Cl – (aq) E°red = + 1.396 V
Fe3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Fe (s) E°red = – 0.040 V
Predict whether the following reaction will occur as written based on the calculated Eºcell.
Ag+ (aq) + Au (s) → Ag (s) + Au3+ (aq)
Standard Reduction Potentials
Ag+(aq) + e– → Ag (s) E°red = + 0.80 V
Au3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Au (s) E°red = + 1.50 V
H2(g) + F2(g) → 2 H+(aq) + 2 F−(aq).
What species is/are formed at the anode of the alkaline fuel cell?
Determine E° (cell) for the reaction Al(s) + 3 Ag+(aq) → 3 Ag(s) + Al3+(aq).
What is E° (cell) for the reaction 2 Au(s) + 3 Ca2+(aq) → 2 Au3+(aq) + 3 Ca(s)?
What is the standard cell potential for the reaction 2 Cr + 3 Pb2+ → 3 Pb + 2 Cr3+?