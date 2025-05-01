Multiple Choice
Cu2+ is reduced to Cu(s) at an electrode. If a current of 1.25 A is passed for 72 hours, what mass of copper is deposited at the electrode? (MW of Cu: 63.55 g/mol)
A solution of Mn+5 is used to plate out Mn in an electrochemical cell. If a total of 1.13 g of Mn is plated out in a total time of 1600 seconds, what was the electrical current used? (MW of Mn is 54.94 g/mol)
Which of the following metals would act as a sacrificial anode (cathodic protection) for iron