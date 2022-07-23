For the redox reaction label: the anode, cathode, half-reactions occurring at each half-cell, direction of electron flow, and direction of neutral ions flow.

﻿ N i ( s ) + Z n 2 + ( a q ) → N i 2 + ( a q ) + Z n ( s ) Ni\left(s\right)+Zn^{2+}\left(aq\right)\rightarrow Ni^{2+}\left(aq\right)+Zn\left(s\right) Ni(s)+Zn2+(aq)→Ni2+(aq)+Zn(s)﻿