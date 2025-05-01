Multiple Choice
A nuclide of plutonium-241 undergoes 2 alpha decays, 3 beta decays and a gamma emission. What is the product?
a) Curium
b) Neptunium
c) Uranium
d) Thorium
e) Nobelium
Determine if the following nuclide will undergo alpha decay, beta decay or positron emission and provide the nuclear reaction: Hydrogen-3
Determine if the following nuclides will undergo alpha decay, beta decay or electron capture and provide the nuclear reaction: Vanadium-50