Multiple Choice
Estimate the half-life of the isotope from the graph below.
For the radioactive decay of lead-202 the decay constant is 1.32 x 10-5 yr-1. How long will it take in hours to decrease to 53% of its initial amount?
During World War I radium-226 was used in the manufacturing of luminous paint. If it takes 2.12 x 104 days for its degradation to be 2.49% complete, what is its decay constant?
If the decay constant for polonium-209 is 6.80 x 10-3 ys-1, what fraction of it remains after 1.1 x 104 years?
A fossil is found to have a 14C level of 85.0% compared to living organisms. How old is the fossil?