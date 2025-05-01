Multiple Choice
The following molecule contains which functional group?
CH3– CH2– CH2– CH2– CH–COOH
CH3– CH2– CH2– CH2– CH–COOH
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
What is the name of the functional group that is attached to this hydrocarbon?
What is the name of the functional group shown in the figure below?
Which molecule shown above has a carbonyl functional group in the form of an aldehyde?
A specific combination of bonded atoms which always react in the same way is known as
Which general formula represents the functional group in a carboxylic acid? ROH RCOOR RCOOH RCHO
Draw a structure containing an aldehyde functional group with a molecular formula of C3H6O.