Multiple Choice
Provide a systematic name for the molecule.
555
views
1
rank
1
comments
Provide a systematic name for the molecule.
Draw a structure for 2,6-dimethyl-4-propylnonane.
Draw a structure for 4-tert-butyl-3-isopropyl-2-methyloctane.
Draw the correct structure for 4-methyl-2-heptanone or 4 methylheptan-2-one.
Give the IUPAC name for the following compound CH3(CH2)3CH(CH2CH2CH3)CH(CH3)2.
Draw the structure of 4‑isopropyl‑2,4,5‑trimethylheptane.
Be sure to answer all parts. give the IUPAC name for the following compound. 2xsafari