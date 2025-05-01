Multiple Choice
Give a systematic name for this molecule.
Draw a structure for 4-ethyl-7-phenyl-2-heptyne.
When naming hydrocarbons, what does the suffix –yne indicate about the structure of the molecule?
What is the correct name of the compound that is incorrectly named 1-chloro-3-pentyne?
3,6‑diethyl‑2,8‑dimethyl‑4‑decyne
What is the name for this molecule? 3-heptyne 3-heptene 3-hexyne 3-hexene
What is the name for this molecule? nonene nonane 1-octyne 1-octene
Ignoring the possibility of stereoisomers, what is the IUPAC name of the following substance?