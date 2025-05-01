Multiple Choice
Which of the compounds of sulfur listed below could be used as a dehydrating agent?
Step 1: 2 H2S (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 SO2 (g) + 2 H2O (g)
Determine the number of electrons transferred in step one of the Claus process.
K2O2 CaO CsO2
Classify each of the following compounds as an oxide, peroxide, or superoxide.
i) Li2O _____________________
ii) RbO2 _____________________
iii) BaO2 _____________________
iv) SrO _____________________
Write a balanced equation for the reaction of potassium with oxygen.