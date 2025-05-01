2

S is converted into elemental sulfur through the two-step process called the Claus process:

Step 1: 2 H 2 S (g) + 3 O 2 (g) → 2 SO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O (g)

Determine the number of electrons transferred in step one of the Claus process.