Multiple Choice
Correctly label all the components of the coordination complex and its coordination number: Na2[SnCl6].
Determine the geometry for the following complex ion: [Ni(OH)4]2–.
Determine the geometry for the following complex molecule: Pd(H2O)4.
Which of the following geometries for the complex ion [Co(en)(H2O)3]2+ are possible?
Consider the following coordination compound in which M is a metal and L1, L2, and L3 are ligands.