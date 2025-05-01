Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true for coordination isomers?
Which of the following complexes cannot have geometric isomers?
i) [PtCl2(NH3)2]
ii) K4[Fe(CN)4(OH)2]
iii) [Ag(NH3)2]Cl
iv) [Ni(H2O)2(NH3)2]Br2
The complex [Fe(NH3)5OCN]2+ has two isomers. Draw their structures.
How many isomers are possible for [Cu(H2O)2(NH3)2]SO4? Draw their structures.
Which of the complexes or complex ions has geometric (cis or trans) isomers?
How many geometric isomers are possible for the complex [CrF3Br3]3?
Which of the following two substances are made of the same element but conformed in different ways?