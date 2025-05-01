Multiple Choice
Determine the spin and number of unpaired electrons in the following complex ion: [Mn(en)3]3+.
Determine the spin and number of unpaired electrons in the following complex ion: [Cd(H2O)4]2+.
Which of the following complex ions is/are diamagnetic in nature?
I. [Mn(Br4)]2– II. [V(NO2)4]4– III. [Zn(NH3)4]2+ IV. [Sc(H2O)6]3+
How many electrons will be unpaired in the complex ion [Co(OH)3]3− ?
Predict the number of unpaired electrons in the [Cr(en)3]2+ ion.
How many electrons will be unpaired in the complex ion [FeF6]3− ?